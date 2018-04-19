  • STV
Debenhams profits down 84% in 'challenging UK market'

ITV

The retailer saw like-for-like sales drop 2.2%, blaming bad weather.

The high street retailer's profits have been hit PA

Debenhams has reported profits are down 84.6%, with like-for-like sales dropping in a "challenging UK market background".

The company has blamed poor weather conditions, including the challenge posed by the Beast from the East, as well as a "disappointing Christmas season".

It claimed it was forced to close nearly 100 stores in the final trading week of the 26 week period up to March 3 due to extreme weather.

The high street retailer's pre-tax profits for the were £13.5 million, with like-for-like sales down 2.2%.

Extreme weather was partially blamed for the fall in sales PA

The "disappointing" festive season was blamed for increasing competitor discounting and ultimately hitting underlying earnings for the UK, which fell 39.3% over the half year.

Debenhams is now forecasting its pre-tax profits for full year 2018 will be at the lower end of the current range of forecasts for between £50 million to £61 million.

Chief executive Sergio Bucher said: "It has not been an easy first half and the extreme weather in the final week of the half had a material impact on our results.

"But I am hugely encouraged by the progress we are making to transform Debenhams for our customers.

He added: "We are holding share in a difficult fashion market, and in other categories such as furniture, exciting new partnerships have the potential to transform our offer.

"We approach the remainder of the year mindful of the very challenging market conditions, but with confidence that we have a strong team and the right plan to navigate them and return Debenhams to profitable growth."

