First Windrush immigrants given British citizenship

Sonia Williams and Glenda Caesar are the first two cases to be resolved by the Home Office.

Glenda Caesar and Sonia Williams celebrate with their papers which gives them indefinite leave to remain. ITV News

Two of the first Windrush immigrants to be granted indefinite leave to remain in the UK have spoken of their joy at getting official papers from the Home Office.

Threatened with deportation, Sonia Williams and Glenda Caesar have been trying to get their residence in the UK recognised for over 20 years.

"I'm a British citizen now," Glenda Caesar proudly told ITV News.

"I started crying...I've been holding it in for so long that I couldn't hold it in for any longer," she said.

Ms Caesar lost her job of 16 years with the NHS after being unable to provide the right documentation.

Glenda Caesar with her official papers from the Home Office proving her right to live and work in the UK. PA

Ms Williams was given indefinite leave to remain, which means she will have to wait for a year before she can apply to get her British passport.

"I can come and go from Britain as I please with no complications," she told ITV News.

It also means she can get her driver's licence back , which she lost due to the lack of appropriate documentation.

ITV News Political Correspondent Carl Dinnen with Windrush immigrants ITV News

Earlier this week, home secretary Amber Rudd announced the launch of a task force within the Home Office in response to the outcry over Britain's treatment of its Windrush immigrants.

"The team that is working on this are such a lovely set of people," Ms Caesar said when asked about the task force.

Both ladies say their newly acquired papers has given them 'confidence' that others in the same position will receive the necessary help to get their rights back.

The Home Office has also issued guidance on what type of evidence immigrants can submit to prove their residential status.