  • STV
  • MySTV

Friend of murdered woman warns of social media dangers

ITV

Molly McLaren's killer used social media to track her down before stabbing her to death.

Amy (right) and Molly met while working together at a clothing store.
Amy (right) and Molly met while working together at a clothing store. ITV News

A close friend of murder victim Molly McLaren has spoken of the dangers of cyberstalking.

Molly's killer used social media to track her down before he stabbed her to death in a frenzied attack at a car park in Kent last year.

Amy Lee, who was in contact with Molly in the minutes leading up to her death, told ITV News she wanted more people to be aware of the hidden dangers of social media.

"Cyberstalking is completely anonymous and it's hidden, you don't know it's happening, so when you do take that case to the police, they don't know at what point they're picking up your case," she said.

"And in Molly's situation it was very close to what eventually happened which is where he snapped.

"He'd been planning that for God knows how long, in complete secrecy, and nobody knew about it, whereas had he had been a physical person that people had seen, maybe we would have been more worried a lot sooner.

"People would have raised concerns quicker, and the police maybe would have acted faster or in a different manner, but nobody knew it was happening."

Experts say the issue needs urgent tackling.

Dr Emma Short, director of the National Centre for Cyberstalking Research (NCCR), said stalking had been profoundly changed by social media.

Dr Emma Short is the director of the National Centre for Cyberstalking Research.
Dr Emma Short is the director of the National Centre for Cyberstalking Research. ITV News

"We are now perpetually visible to people who we would not choose to be visible to," Dr Short said.

"So those people who might be fixated on us, or to wish us harm, can access a lot of information about us, even if we are very secure in our accounts and so on.

"We are likely to have associations with people who make postings, tag us into things, which keeps us within the view of that person who is in pursuit."

It comes as a new report from the Western University found 88% of people spy on their former ex's account with their own profile, and 70% admitted to using someone else's profile to look at an ex's.

The NCCR says 90% of cyberstalking goes under-reported, and 40 % is not prosecuted due to "evidential difficulties".

Ms Lee says you should make sure you're aware of what you're a posting on social media and who has access to it.

"Just look at your friends list, she told ITV News

"How many of those people do you really know? Do they need to be a friend on your platform? It's okay to get rid of some people that you're maybe not trusting of or you don't know, and that's okay."

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.