Commonwealth leaders to decide who will succeed Queen

The Prince of Wales is expected to be named a future head of the 53-nation body.

Leaders of the Commonwealth will discuss whether Prince Charles should succeed the Queen as head of the organisation when they meet behind closed doors at Windsor Castle later today.

The Queen has publicly endorsed Charles, giving his hopes of heading the 53-member body a boost.

The Queen said it was her "sincere wish" that the Commonwealth "will decide that one day the Prince of Wales should carry on the important work started by my father in 1949".

Charles' prospects appear good, but the succession is not automatic - it rests in the hands of the Commonwealth leaders and there has been no official confirmation that Charles will be offered the role on Friday.

The question of succession arises as it has been widely assumed that the Queen, who celebrates her 92nd birthday on Saturday, is probably presiding over her last Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (Chogm) in person.

At the formal dinner on Thursday evening, Ghana's president Nana Akufo-Addo proposed a toast to the Queen, saying: "We have been made to understand that she [the Queen] will be winding down her duties as head of the Commonwealth.

"My toast thus takes on an added significance for it falls upon me to express the depth of our collective regret that she will no longer be automatically present at out proceedings."

Prince Charles has the backing of the PM among others
PA

Prince Charles has the backing of Prime Minister Theresa May. Her official spokesman said: "The government supports the Prince of Wales as the next head of the Commonwealth. He has been a proud supporter of the Commonwealth for more than four decades."

Canadian PM Justin Trudeau also said on Thursday: "I very much agree with the wishes of Her Majesty that the Prince of Wales be the next head of the Commonwealth."

And Keith Mitchell, the prime minister of Grenada has said such a move "would certainly not be an unhelpful act".

Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks to the Queen
Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting

Charles' role within the Commonwealth has been much discussed at the Chogm - to an extent it has rather dominated the proceedings.

Tonga's trade minister, Tevita Tu'i Uata, told ITV News that while who heads the Commonwealth was doubtless important, issues such as climate change - which badly affects his home nation - were more crucial.

The Queen has been head of the Commonwealth since coming to the throne in 1952.

