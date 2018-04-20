Woman dies after fire breaks out at block of London flats

More than 70 firefighters were called to the blaze in the early hours of Friday morning.

Emergency services attended the fire at a block of flats in northeast London @LAS_HART

A woman has died following a fire at a block of flats in northeast London, London Fire Brigade said.

More than 70 firefighters were called to a fire in a flat in Chingford at 2.14am on Friday.

Twelve people are understood to have left the block before the emergency services arrived.

Station manager Keith Wilson said: "Firefighters have been working hard to contain the spread of the fire which has destroyed the roof.

"Crews expect to be here into the day, tackling hot spots."

The cause of the blaze is not yet known.