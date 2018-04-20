Arsene Wenger to leave Arsenal at end of the season

The Gunners boss has announced he will step down at the end of the season.

Arsenal's most successful manager has faced several seasons of fan pressure to quit. PA

Arsene Wenger has announced he will step down as Arsenal manager at the end of the season.

The Frenchman said: "After careful consideration and following discussions with the club, I feel it is the right time for me to step down at the end of the season."

More to follow...

