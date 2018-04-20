Arsene Wenger to leave Arsenal at end of the season
The Gunners boss has announced he will step down at the end of the season.
Arsene Wenger has announced he will step down as Arsenal manager at the end of the season.
The Frenchman said: "After careful consideration and following discussions with the club, I feel it is the right time for me to step down at the end of the season."
More to follow...
Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.