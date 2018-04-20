Police arrest second suspect over burglary at OAP's home

Henry Vincent died in a scuffle during the raid on home of Richard Osborn-Brooks April 4.

Richard Osborn-Brooks's house was raided in the middle of the night. PA

Police have arrested a man wanted in connection with a burglary at the home of pensioner Richard Osborn-Brooks.

Officers detained Billy Jeeves, 28, in Kent following a lengthy search on Friday, Scotland Yard said.

Jeeves is believed to have been involved in the failed burglary at Mr Osborn-Brooks's home in Hither Green, south east London, along with Henry Vincent.

Vincent was fatally stabbed in a scuffle during the raid on April 4.

Mr Osborn-Brooks, 78, was initially arrested on suspicion of murder but later released without charge.

Billy Jeeves fled the scene after the break-in. PA

A Metropolitan Police statement: "Billy Jeeves, aged 28, was located and detained in north Kent at approximately 5.30pm on Friday April 20 by officers from the Met's Homicide and Major Crime Command, with support from officers from the Territorial Support Group and officers at Kent Police.

"He has been arrested on suspicion of two counts of burglary, theft and possession of a controlled substance.

"He has been taken into custody at a Kent police station."