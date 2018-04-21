The Queen celebrates turning 92 with birthday concert

Kylie Minogue, Craig David and Shaggy have been booked to play the event.

The Queen is set to attend a star-studded concert at the Royal Albert Hall in London to celebrate her 92nd birthday. PA

Her Royal Highness The Queen is celebrating her first birthday of the year, the day that she was born 92 years ago.

However the celebrations won't be over when the weekend is because she has another birthday around the corner.

The Queen's official birthday, a public celebration, is usually celebrated on the second Saturday of June, when the weather generally is warmer.

For her real birthday celebrations the Queen is set to attend a star-studded concert at the Royal Albert Hall in London.

Shaggy, Sting, Sir Tom Jones, Craig David and Kylie Minogue are among the artists who will take to the stage at the concert.

The Queen and members of the royal family will be guests of honour at the celebration, which is being billed as The Queen's Birthday Party.

Prince Harry is expected to speak at the event, in his new role as president of The Queen's Commonwealth Trust.

Organisers say the concert, coming at the end of the week when the UK hosted 53 countries for the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting, will have a strong Commonwealth flavour.

The Royal Commonwealth Society, which has the Queen as patron and is 150 years old this year, has put the event together.

A 41-gun salute was held in Hyde Park, a 21-gun salute in Windsor Great Park and a 62-gun salute at the Tower of London.

A 41-gun salute was held in Hyde Park to mark the Queen's 92nd birthday.

The Queen's official birthday in June is marked by a big parade in London called Trooping the Colour.

The Trooping of the Colour has marked the official birthday of the British sovereign for over 260 years.

Over 1400 parading soldiers, 200 horses and 400 musicians come together in a display of military precision, horsemanship and fanfare.

The Queen used to attend on horseback herself, but in recent years has travelled by carriage.

The display closes with an RAF fly-past, watched by members of the Royal Family from Buckingham Palace balcony.