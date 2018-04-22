Body found on uninhabited island in search for missing man

Officers believe it is 40-year-old Dean Tate, who was reported missing from Somerset.

Dean Tate: He had been missing for two months.

A body has been found on an uninhabited island in the search for a man who went missing two months ago.

Dean Tate, 40, from Somerset, was reported missing from Burnham-on-Sea during the early hours of February 24.

He was last seen in the TA8 Bistro on Pier Street and specialist teams searched for him on both land and in water.

A body was eventually found on Stert Island, a low-lying uninhabited island in the Bristol Channel, after Avon and Somerset Police were contacted by a member of the public.

Police recovered the body with assistance from the Coastguard and Burnham Area Rescue Boat charity.

Missing: £1000 reward was offered for information. Find Dean Tate/Facebook

The body has not been formally identified but officers believe it is Mr Tate.

In a post on the Find Dean Tate Facebook group, Mr Tate's partner paid tribute to him and thanked people for their help with the search.

She wrote: "Today we have had the news that Dean has been found.

"My handsome, kind, funny, supportive, strong fiance can be laid to rest eventually and we can all know that we tried everything we possibly could to find him.

"He was so amazing and such an amazing father and friend and after everything he went through in life and still came out as amazing as he did he was one special man."

Detective inspector Richard Horsfall said: "The search for Dean lasted several weeks and I'd like to personally thank our partners and the communities of Burnham-on-Sea and Highbridge for their assistance during this time."

He added: "While the community spirit shown has been warmly welcomed, I'd now ask Dean's loved ones are given the privacy they need."

