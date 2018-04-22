  • STV
Mo Farah breaks British record for London Marathon

ITV

Kenyans Eliud Kipchoge and Vivian Cheruiyot won the men's and women's races respectively.

Sir Mo Farah setting off in the 2018 London Marathon
Sir Mo Farah setting off in the 2018 London Marathon PA

Sir Mo Farah has finished third in the men's London Marathon in a British record time, unofficially recorded as two hours, six minutes and 21 seconds.

He came in behind Eliud Kipchoge of Kenya in first, and Ethiopia's Shura Kitata Tola second.

Kipchoge was the winner in 2015 and 2016, and the 33-year-old made it a hat-trick of victories in the scorching hot 2018 race, finishing in 2:04:16.

The 2018 men's London Marathon winner Eliud Kipchoge celebrates
The 2018 men's London Marathon winner Eliud Kipchoge celebrates PA

The world record is currently 2.02:57, set by Dennis Kimetto four years ago.

Vivian Cheruiyot timed her run to perfection to win the women's race.

Kenyan Cheruiyot, 34, took advantage of failed attempts by last year's winner Mary Keitany and runner-up Tirunesh Dibaba to break Paula Radcliffe's 15-year-old world record.

After nine miles Keitany and main rival Dibaba were 25 seconds ahead of Radcliffe's time.

Vivian Cheruiyot won the women's race
Vivian Cheruiyot won the women's race PA

But Dibaba was soon reduced to a walking pace to leave Keitany with only her two male pacemakers for company.

Britain's David Weir won the men's wheelchair race at the London Marathon for the eighth time after a thrilling sprint finish.

The 38-year-old pipped Switzerland's Marcel Hug into second place, with Daniel Romanchuk of the USA third.

The leaders were well inside the course record time of one hour 28 minutes and 57 seconds during the first half of the race, in what were fine conditions for wheelchair racing.

But as the race wore on it became a tactical affair as the top three braced themselves for a late burst.

And just like last year, six-time Paralympic gold medalist Weir edged out two-time winner Hug to claim victory in a time of 1:31.15.

