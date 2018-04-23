Duchess of Cambridge admitted to hospital in labour
Kate Middleton has been taken to St Mary's Hospital in Paddington, London.
The Duchess of Cambridge has been admitted to hospital in labour, Kensington Palace has announced.
Kate was taken to the private Lindo wing of St Mary's Hospital in Paddington, London, as she prepares to give birth to her third child.
The baby prince or princess will be fifth in line to the throne, the Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh's sixth great-grandchild and a younger brother or sister for Prince George and Princess Charlotte.
Kensington Palace said: "Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Cambridge was admitted to St Mary's Hospital, Paddington, London, earlier this morning in the early stages of labour.
"The Duchess travelled by car from Kensington Palace to the Lindo Wing at St. Mary's Hospital with The Duke of Cambridge."
For her previous births, Kate had a 23-strong team of top medics working or on stand-by from Imperial College Healthcare NHS Trust - which runs St Mary's Hospital.
