Masterchef contestant dies after London Marathon collapse

Matt Campbell was running for The Brathay Trust in memory of his father who died in 2016.

Matt Campbell (right) died in hospital. Twitter

Runner Matt Campbell, 29, a professional chef who featured in Masterchef: The Professionals last year, has died after collapsing during Sunday's London Marathon.

It was his second marathon in two weeks running for The Brathay Trust in memory of his father, Martin, who died in the summer of 2016.

A statement from London Marathon said: "With deep sadness, we confirm the death of a participant in the 2018 Virgin Money London Marathon.

"Matt Campbell, aged 29, a professional chef from the Lake District, collapsed at the 22.5 mile mark and, although he received immediate medical treatment on the scene from race doctors, he died later in hospital.

"Matt was a well-known chef who featured in MasterChef: The Professionals last year, inspiring viewers with his Nutritional Gastronomy movement and forward-thinking ideas.

"Matt's chosen charity, The Brathay Trust, inspires vulnerable young people to make positive changes in their lives.

"Everyone involved in the organisation of the London Marathon would like to express our sincere condolences to Matt's family and friends."

