It's a boy! Duchess of Cambridge gives birth to third child

The Duchess of Cambridge has given birth to a son weighing 8lbs 7oz, Kensington Palace has announced.

Kate was taken to the private Lindo wing of St Mary's Hospital in Paddington, London, on Monday morning.

The baby prince will be fifth in line to the throne, the Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh's sixth great-grandchild and a younger brother or sister for Prince George and Princess Charlotte.