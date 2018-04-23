Theresa May sets out annual 'Stephen Lawrence Day'
A national celebration of the life and legacy of the murdered teen will take place on April 22.
The life and legacy of murdered teenager Stephen Lawrence will be celebrated every year on April 22, Prime Minister Theresa May has announced.
The announcement of "Stephen Lawrence Day" comes 25 years after the 18-year-old was fatally stabbed by a gang of racists in Eltham, south-east London, on April 22 1993.
A memorial service marking the 25th anniversary of his death is being attended by national figures, including Prince Harry and his fiancee Meghan Markle.
The murder of the teenager was a watershed moment in modern race relations in the UK, after the subsequent Macpherson Report into the case concluded the police made mistakes and were guilty of "institutional racism".
