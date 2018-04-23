  • STV
  • MySTV

Over £50,000 raised for MasterChef star who died in marathon

ITV

Matt Campbell was a semi-finalist in MasterChef: The Professionals in 2017.

Matt Campbell: Collapsed near end of run.
Matt Campbell: Collapsed near end of run. PA

Donations for runner Matt Campbell's JustGiving page have reached more than £50,000 after he died following the London Marathon.

The former MasterChef contestant, 29, collapsed at the 22.5 mile mark on Sunday and died in hospital. His exact cause of death is yet to be established.

Campbell had hoped to raise £2,500 with his run, but the target was reached - and passed - soon after news of his death.

By Monday evening, £51,000 had been donated.

The marathon was Campbell's second in two weeks after completing a race in Manchester.

According to his biography on his website, Campbell began his career working in Michelin-starred kitchens after finishing second on BBC Young Chef Of The Year at the age of 20 in 2009.

Speaking about running the marathon in honour of his late father, he wrote on Instagram in February: "Words can't describe how honoured and humbled I feel to be asked to run this year's @londonmarathon on behalf of @brathaychallenges/@brathaytrust and in memory of my Father, Martin Campbell.

"It's been almost 18 months since I lost my Dad and this has been the most challenging period of my life.

"One thing that has helped me immensely is running and he inspired me to undertake my first marathon (Brathay) in 2016.

"I would never have believed 2 years on I would have the opportunity to represent such an incredible charity at such a prestigious event.

"Fundraising for Brathay with the proceeds going towards their memorial appeal in my Father's name."

A statement on London Marathon's official Twitter page, said: "With deep sadness, we confirm the death of a participant in the 2018 Virgin Money London Marathon.

"Matt Campbell, aged 29, a professional chef from the Lake District, collapsed at the 22.5 mile mark and, although he received immediate medical treatment on the scene from race doctors, he died later in hospital.

"Matt was a well-known chef who featured in MasterChef: The Professionals last year, inspiring viewers with his Nutritional Gastronomy movement and forward-thinking ideas. He was running for The Brathay Trust and in memory of his father, Martin, who died in the summer of 2016.

"Matt's family today paid tribute to their inspirational son and brother, who was a keen marathon runner and had earlier this month completed the Manchester Marathon in under 3 hours.

"Matt's chosen charity, The Brathay Trust, inspires vulnerable young people to make positive changes in their lives.

"Everyone involved in the organisation of the London Marathon would like to express our sincere condolences to Matt's family and friends.

"No further details will be released and the family has asked for privacy. The exact cause of death will be established by later medical examination."

A spokeswoman for MasterChef said: "We are shocked and saddened to hear the news about Matt Campbell, one of our talented contestants from last year.

"It was a privilege to have him on the show. He will always be remembered for producing some of the most innovative and groundbreaking food that we saw on the series.

"From the whole MasterChef team, our sincere condolences and thoughts are with his family and friends."

The Brathay Trust said in a statement: "Matt and his family have been tireless in supporting the work of Brathay Trust and our thoughts and prayers are with them at this terrible time."

Details of the JustGiving page can be found here - https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/mattcampbell-londonmarathon

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.