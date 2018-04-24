  • STV
  • MySTV

TSB boss apologises after customers hit by IT glitches

ITV

Paul Pester said he was ‘deeply sorry’ and promised no one would be left out of pocket.

Bank: Problems for mobile and online accounts.
Bank: Problems for mobile and online accounts.

The boss of TSB has apologised for IT issues which left online customers unable to access their money and some able to see other people's accounts.

Paul Pester said he was "deeply sorry" for the problems as data and banking watchdogs confirmed they were looking into the situation.

Customers complained of problems with mobile and online accounts several hours after a system upgrade was supposed to have been completed on Sunday.

One customer said they had "access" to other customers' accounts totalling more than £20,000 and another reportedly discovered they had been credited with £13,000 after logging back in.

A number of customers complained that they were still unable to access their money on Monday morning.

Mr Pester said the systems had been taken offline again to enable further work and promised that no customers would be left "out of pocket" as a result of the problems.

The Information Commissioner's Office, which monitors data and privacy, said: "We are aware of a potential data breach in relation to TSB and are making inquiries."

Banking regulator the Financial Conduct Authority said: "We are aware of the issue and are liaising with the firm."

MPs demanded answers from the bank about the IT meltdown.

Treasury Select Committee chairwoman Nicky Morgan wrote to Mr Pester asking for details of the problems and the bank's response.

She said: "This is yet another addition to the litany of failures of banking IT systems.

"Potentially millions of customers could be affected by uncertainty and disruption.

"It simply isn't good enough to expose customers to IT failures, including delays in paying bills and an inability to access their own money.

"Warm words and platitudes will not suffice. TSB customers deserve to know what has happened, when normal services will resume, and how they can expect to be compensated."

TSB said a "tiny fraction" of customers saw accounts belonging to other customers and the issue was resolved in about 20 minutes.

The bank had told its account holders that some of its services, including online banking, making payments or transferring money, would not be possible over the weekend.

The upgrade window was scheduled between Friday at 4pm and Sunday at 6pm.

TSB's social media team faced a stream of complaints from customers, including several who said they could see other people's accounts after logging back in on Sunday evening.

Craig Malcom tweeted: "@TSB I currently have access to £20k+ of other peoples money.

"This is a MASSIVE breach of data protection! If i have access to their account they could have to mine as well!"

Another Twitter user called Bex said: "@TSB so go to my app and have someone else's accounts there!!!! Serious dpa (Data Protection Act) breach! Want to speak to someone now and a half an hour wait!! What would the FCA (Financial Conduct Authority) say about this!!! Might just inform them a bank is giving away other people's account numbers".

Laim McKenzie, from Paisley in Scotland, told the BBC he had been unexpectedly credited with thousands of pounds after logging back in after 6pm on Sunday.

"My balance, because of my overdraft, is in minus, but my balance was showing at £13,000," he said.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.