Ikea recalls gas hob over carbon monoxide emissions problem

Customers have been urged to stop using the Eldslaga hob's rapid burner in the upper right corner.

Swedish furniture retailer Ikea has announced that one of its gas hobs sold in the UK must be repaired because its carbon monoxide (CO) emissions are above EU-allowed limits.

Ikea urged customers to stop using the rapid burner in the upper right corner of any version of the Eldslaga hob bought before January 1 this year.

It described the recall for repair as a "precautionary measure" and said there was no elevated risk of fire or explosion and there had been no reported incidents.

The retailer has asked customers to contact its customer service team to book a home visit by a technician to repair the fault, saying a receipt is not needed and it would do its "utmost" to minimise the waiting time.

It said the fault was due to human error which resulted in the wrong gas injector installed, leading to CO emissions above EU limits.

The recall follows an investigation by the Belgian market surveillance authorities.

The model was sold in 22 European countries.

Ikea apologised for "any inconvenience this may cause".

