Runners to 'finish' London Marathon for Masterchef star

People are pledging to run 3.7 miles in memory of Matt Campbell who collapsed during the race.

Mr Campbell was running the London Marathon in memory of his father. Instagram/mattsoire

Runners across the country are pledging to run 3.7 miles in memory of 29-year-old Matt Campbell, the London Marathon runner who collapsed and died before he could finish the race.

Mr Campbell collapsed 22.5 miles into the London Marathon over the weekend. He received medical treatment, but died later in hospital.

Now, uniting on social media under the hashtag #LetsRunForMatt, Britain's runners are vowing to cover the remaining marathon distance for him.

Mr Campbell, a former MasterChef contestant, was running the London Marathon for The Brathay Trust in memory of his father, Martin, who died in the summer of 2016.

It was his second in two weeks having completed a race in Manchester.

The fundraising page Mr Campbell created has since seen donations pass £100,000.

