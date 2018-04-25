UK's £121m EuroMillions jackpot winner comes forward

The ticket-holder is the country's third ever biggest lottery winner.

A claim has been staked for the £121.3 million EuroMillions jackpot won by a UK ticket-holder in Tuesday's draw, Camelot has said.

The National Lottery operator said there will be no information on whether it is an individual or syndicate winner, or where the ticket was purchased, unless the ticket-holder decides to go public.

Andy Carter, senior winners' adviser at The National Lottery, said: "What a win. This ticket-holder has flown into third place on the National Lottery Rich List and can now afford to fly away anywhere they like.

"We will now look to support the winner as they take the first steps to enjoy this incredible win."

The winning main numbers were 20, 23, 28, 30 and 44, and the lucky stars were 03 and 07.

In July 2011, Colin and Chris Weir became Europe's biggest lottery winners when they scooped more than £161 million. They made a £1 million donation to the SNP shortly after winning.

Adrian and Gillian Bayford, from Suffolk, took home more than £148 million in August 2012.