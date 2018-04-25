Mum wakes from coma to hear her four children died in fire

She woke up four months after suspected arson attack at their home in Greater Manchester.

Michelle Pearson has recently been told about the fate of her children MEN syndication

A mum whose four children were killed in a suspected arson attack at their family home last December has finally woken from a coma to be told of their deaths.

Michelle Pearson, 35, suffered horrendous burns and was left in a critical condition after the devastating blaze tore through the house on Jackson Street in Walkden, Greater Manchester.

Her children Demi Pearson, 15, Brandon, eight, Lacie, seven, and Lia, three, died following the blaze.

Michelle was heavily sedated for several months after the fire and is understood to have recently woken up.

Greater Manchester Police said her health had improved significantly in recent weeks.

Officers confirmed today that Michelle had been told the tragic news about her four children.

Two other teenagers managed to escape from the property during the fire.

Firefighters battled against the flames, but were unable to rescue siblings Demi, Brandon and Lacie.

Lia was taken to hospital following the blaze, on December 11 last year, but died a few days later.

As Michelle lay critically ill in hospital, the children's granddad Mike Pearson, auntie Claire Pearson, and uncle Chris Pearson paid an emotional tribute to the 'beautiful' siblings who they say were all so close - and vowed the tragedy will not break them as a family.

Demi, Brandon, Lacie & Lia Family handouts/ITV Granada Reports

Demi, such a beautiful young lady with so many friends. She would do anything for anyone, nothing was too much trouble. She had been poorly through her life, but she was tough and so strong, nothing could stop her. She was like another mum to the younger ones, such a star. Brandon was going to be the next Stephen Hawking, he was so clever and you would feel like you were talking to an old man when you spoke to him. He would use words that we didn’t even know! Brandon and Lacie were like twins, they were close in age, but had an even closer bond. They were always together. You couldn’t just do something with one of them, they came as a pair. Lacie was a little diva, she loved to dance. There was always music on in the house and Lacie would always be dancing to it. Her teachers said she would ask to go to the toilet then dance out of the classroom and down the corridor. He took after his granddad, he never wanted to throw anything away and he would wear the same old t-shirt even after he’d grown out of it. He had a pumpkin onesie that he adored, he wore it so much that his mum had to throw it away whilst he was at school and buy him a new one - it was so tatty. Little Lia loved Peppa Pig. She called everyone pig, so Mummy Pig, Demi Pig, Brandon Pig and Lacie Pig. She even called herself Lia pig. She was so cute and the older ones doted on her. Demi had a beautiful relationship with Lia. They would spend so much time together, Demi would sit in Lia’s bed watching Peppa Pig with her. Family statement

MEN syndication

Three people accused of murder are due to go on trial next week.

Zak Bolland, 23, Courtney Brierley, 20, and David Worrall, 25, are jointly charged with eight offences - they deny them all.

The trio are charged with murder of the four children and attempted murder in relation to the children's mother.

They are also charged with the attempted murder of two juveniles who cannot be named for legal reasons, and arson with intent to endanger life.

A trial has been scheduled to start in front of High Court judge Mr Justice Davis on April 30.