  • STV
  • MySTV

Mum wakes from coma to hear her four children died in fire

ITV

She woke up four months after suspected arson attack at their home in Greater Manchester.

Michelle Pearson has recently been told about the fate of her children
Michelle Pearson has recently been told about the fate of her children MEN syndication

A mum whose four children were killed in a suspected arson attack at their family home last December has finally woken from a coma to be told of their deaths.

Michelle Pearson, 35, suffered horrendous burns and was left in a critical condition after the devastating blaze tore through the house on Jackson Street in Walkden, Greater Manchester.

Her children Demi Pearson, 15, Brandon, eight, Lacie, seven, and Lia, three, died following the blaze.

Michelle was heavily sedated for several months after the fire and is understood to have recently woken up.

Greater Manchester Police said her health had improved significantly in recent weeks.

Officers confirmed today that Michelle had been told the tragic news about her four children.

Two other teenagers managed to escape from the property during the fire.

Firefighters battled against the flames, but were unable to rescue siblings Demi, Brandon and Lacie.

Lia was taken to hospital following the blaze, on December 11 last year, but died a few days later.

As Michelle lay critically ill in hospital, the children's granddad Mike Pearson, auntie Claire Pearson, and uncle Chris Pearson paid an emotional tribute to the 'beautiful' siblings who they say were all so close - and vowed the tragedy will not break them as a family.

Demi, Brandon, Lacie & Lia
Demi, Brandon, Lacie & Lia Family handouts/ITV Granada Reports
Demi, such a beautiful young lady with so many friends. She would do anything for anyone, nothing was too much trouble. She had been poorly through her life, but she was tough and so strong, nothing could stop her. She was like another mum to the younger ones, such a star. Brandon was going to be the next Stephen Hawking, he was so clever and you would feel like you were talking to an old man when you spoke to him. He would use words that we didn’t even know! Brandon and Lacie were like twins, they were close in age, but had an even closer bond. They were always together. You couldn’t just do something with one of them, they came as a pair. Lacie was a little diva, she loved to dance. There was always music on in the house and Lacie would always be dancing to it. Her teachers said she would ask to go to the toilet then dance out of the classroom and down the corridor. He took after his granddad, he never wanted to throw anything away and he would wear the same old t-shirt even after he’d grown out of it. He had a pumpkin onesie that he adored, he wore it so much that his mum had to throw it away whilst he was at school and buy him a new one - it was so tatty. Little Lia loved Peppa Pig. She called everyone pig, so Mummy Pig, Demi Pig, Brandon Pig and Lacie Pig. She even called herself Lia pig. She was so cute and the older ones doted on her. Demi had a beautiful relationship with Lia. They would spend so much time together, Demi would sit in Lia’s bed watching Peppa Pig with her.
Family statement
Walkden Fire
MEN syndication

Three people accused of murder are due to go on trial next week.

Zak Bolland, 23, Courtney Brierley, 20, and David Worrall, 25, are jointly charged with eight offences - they deny them all.

The trio are charged with murder of the four children and attempted murder in relation to the children's mother.

They are also charged with the attempted murder of two juveniles who cannot be named for legal reasons, and arson with intent to endanger life.

A trial has been scheduled to start in front of High Court judge Mr Justice Davis on April 30.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.