Junk food marketing is 'fuelling childhood obesity'

A quarter of the population will be obese by 2050 according to the celebrity chef.

Celebrity chef and campaigner, Hugh Fearnley-Whittingstall, has called for the food industry to 'put the heath of the people' first.

The key to tackling childhood obesity lies with the food industry, celebrity chef and campaigner Hugh Fearnley-Whittingstall has said.

Speaking to ITV News, he said: "Human nature hasn't changed in a generation but the food industry has.

"The food industry is incredibly sophisticated, the way they design junk food is incredibly sophisticated and the way it's marketed, it's like an arms race."

His comments come as Theresa May faces calls to introduce a 9pm watershed on junk food advertising on television.

A social media campaign, #Adenough, lead by celebrity chef Jamie Oliver is calling for more control on how junk food is advertised online and on public transport.

Fearnley-Whittingstall also called for food companies to take responsibility for how they sell food.

He said: "You've got these huge global brands competing with each other for our appetite and we're the losers so they've got to reign it in, they have to put the health of the people they're selling to, that's us, they have to make that much more of a priority."

Earlier this month, the Government introduced a sugar tax on soft drinks.During Prime Minister's Questions Labour's Liz McInnes asked Theresa May if she would support the #AdEnough campaign.

She said: "In my constituency of Heywood and Middleton in the borough of Rochdale, one in three of year six children are overweight or obese.

"With our children being bombarded with junk food ads on their favourite television programmes, on billboards and even on bus tickets, will the Prime Minister take the bold steps needed to tackle junk food marketing and support Jamie Oliver's campaign and say that she too has 'Ad enough'?"

In response, May said: "We already have plans to tackle childhood obesity that are world-leading.

"No other developed country has done anything as ambitious."