  • STV
  • MySTV

'Murder bid' Liverpool fan is ‘community role model’

ITV

Sean Cox is being treated for his injuries and his condition is described as critical.

Sean Cox, a 53-year-old father of three suffered serious head injuries after being assaulted outside Anfield stadium.
Sean Cox, a 53-year-old father of three suffered serious head injuries after being assaulted outside Anfield stadium. PA

A Liverpool supporter left fighting for his life after being attacked before a Champions League match is a popular and well-respected businessman, friends have said.

Sean Cox, a 53-year-old father of three suffered serious head injuries after being assaulted outside Anfield stadium on Tuesday.

Two men in their 20s from Rome have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.

Family members have flown from Dunboyne in Co Meath to maintain a bedside vigil at Walton Neurological Centre where Mr Cox remains in a critical condition.

Friend Damien O'Reilly, a local councillor, described Mr Cox as a role model and cornerstone of the community

He said: "He has done huge work locally. Sean is heavily involved in the community and the local Gealic football club (GAA).

"Everyone is just in shock and we are praying for a speedy recovery."

Other pals and fellow football fans have taken to social media to express their disgust at the attack and to wish Mr Cox well and a Go-Fund-Me page has been set up to help with medical bills and other costs.

Mr Cox is a former chairman of St Peter's GAA club in Dunboyne.

In a statement the club said: "Sean is a long serving and popular member of St Peter's GAA Club in Dunboyne.

"At this point we hope that Sean is receiving all of the medical care he requires and that he makes a full and speedy recovery.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with Sean and his family, and we hope that they get the privacy and space they need."

Fianna Fail TD Thomas Byrne also expressed concern.

He said: "I sincerely hope and pray that Sean Cox, a most decent man of the Dunboyne community, makes a full recovery. "

Dunboyne Amature Football Club issued a statement of support for Mr Cox

"We are all praying that he makes a full recovery.

"It really is a sad indictment of some members of society who still feel the best way to support their club is to beat up opposing supporters, a disease which only seems to to infect our beautiful game."

It is understood Mr Cox had travelled with his brother for the semi-final clash between Liverpool and Roma at Anfield.

Liverpool Football Club said it was "shocked and appalled" by the incident and urged fans and those who attended the game to help Merseyside Police with their appeal for information.

Detective Inspector Paul Speight, said: "Witnesses report that the victim was hit with a belt and then fell to the ground.

"Paramedics treated him at the scene and he was taken by ambulance to Walton Neurological Centre, where he is being treated for a head injury. His condition is currently described as critical and his next of kin have been informed."

The Liverpool fan's alleged assailants were among a total of nine men, aged between 20 and 43, who were arrested for various offences before and after the match.

The offences included affray, assault, possession of offensive weapons, possession of a controlled drug, criminal damage and being drunk and disorderly.

Merseyside Police Chief Superintendent Dave Charnock said: "The vast majority of the 52,500 fans attending the game were well behaved and went to watch a good game of football.

"However, a minority of fans from both Liverpool and Roma were involved in isolated pockets of disorder in the city centre and near to the ground.

"We will be reviewing CCTV footage, our own body worn camera footage and working with the club to identify those involved in any of these incidents so we can put them before the courts."

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.