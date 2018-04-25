  • STV
Hospital staff endure 'barrage' of abuse over Alfie Evans

ITV

Hospital staff treating seriously ill toddler have suffered 'unprecedented personal abuse'.

Sir David Henshaw, Chairman of Alder Hey Children’s NHS Foundation Trust.
Hospital staff at Alder Hey in Liverpool criticised protesters for the "barrage" of abuse they have received since the case over Alfie's welfare began.

An angry mob tried storm the hospital after a European court overruled yet another appeal for his release on Monday.

The hospital chair Sir David Henshaw said, "staff have recently been the target of unprecedented personal abuse that has been hard to bear."

In an open letter penned by Mr Henshaw, and chief executive Louise Shepherd said the recent events had "endured attacks upon their motivation, professionalism and ethics."

The letter which was released on Wednesday read:

"Having to carry on our usual day to day work in a hospital that has required a significant police presence just to keep our patients, staff and visitors safe is completely unacceptable.

"Our staff have received in person, via phone calls, email, and through social media channels a barrage of highly abusive and threatening language and behaviour that has shocked us all."

Worse still, patients and visitors to Alder Hey have also reported abuse. We are truly grateful to Merseyside Police for their unstinting support.

"This has helped us maintain our focus on safeguarding Alfie's comfort, dignity and privacy, which remains our first priority.

Alfie's life support was withdrawn on Monday.
On Wednesday the parents of Alfie Evans failed in an 11th-hour attempt to persuade judges to let them move the terminally-ill youngster to a foreign hospital.

Tom Evans and Kate James, who are both in their early twenties and from Liverpool, say life-support treatment should continue to be provided to their 23-month-old son.

Specialists disagree and judges have concluded that continuing to provide life-support treatment to Alfie is futile and not in his best interests.

Doctors at Alder Hey Children's Hospital in Liverpool stopped providing life-support treatment late on Monday after Alfie's parents had lost two rounds of fights in the High Court, Court of Appeal, Supreme Court and European Court of Human Rights.

But the couple, who want Alfie to be flown to a Rome hospital, mounted a "one last chance" challenge.

The couple said their son had confounded specialists' expectations by continuing to breathe despite being disconnected from a ventilator and provided with only palliative care.

They said he had defied doctors' expectations and his continued survival amounted to a significant change of circumstances which merited a review.

A High Court judge ruled against them on Tuesday and three Court of Appeal judges dismissed a challenge to that decision on Wednesday.

Alfie Evans's parents Tom Evans and Kate James.
Lawyers representing Alder Hey hospital said Alfie's condition was irreversible and there was no evidence that it had changed.

They said the fact that he had continued to breathe unaided might have surprised members of the public but had not surprised specialists.

Barrister Michael Mylonas QC, who led Alder Hey's legal team, said it had never been suggested that Alfie would die as soon as life-support treatment stopped.

He said the couple's challenge should be dismissed.

Barrister Sophia Roper, who represents Alfie and takes instructions from a court-appointed guardian, agreed.

Lord Justice McFarlane, who headed the appeal court panel of judges, said Alfie's parents were trying to take "one last chance".

But he said there was no prospect of the couple's challenge succeeding.

He said Alfie was in "the middle" of a palliative care plan.

The two other appeal judges, Lady Justice King and Lord Justice Coulson, agreed.

Lady Justice King said there was "acceptance" that Alfie was dying.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.