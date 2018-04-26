  • STV
  • MySTV

Anti-depressants and bladder drugs linked to dementia

ITV

Study found long-term use of certain anticholinergic drugs was associated with disorder.

dementia
PA

Doctors should be cautious when prescribing some anti-depressants and bladder medications which may heighten the risk of developing dementia, researchers have said.

A "robust" link was found between certain anticholinergic drugs, used to treat a variety of conditions, and future incidence of the neurological disorder, according to a study published in the BMJ.

Patients who took anticholinergics - which work by blocking a key neurotransmitter in the body called acetylcholine - for more than a year had around a 30% increased risk of dementia, researchers said.

The clearest effect was associated with anticholinergics used to treat depression - for example, amitriptyline, dosulepin and paroxetine - and bladder conditions, such as tolterodine, oxybutynin and solifenacin.

However no risk was associated with the use of other anticholinergics, including antihistamines and drugs for stomach cramps, despite previous research suggesting they could lead to long-term cognitive decline.

Up to two million people in England are likely to be taking one of the anticholinergics identified by the study as linked to dementia at any one time, the authors said.


The study, the largest of its kind, compared the records of 40,770 patients over the age of 65 and diagnosed with dementia with 283,933 people without the condition.

Patients with dementia had a higher exposure to anticholinergics in the previous four to 20 years before diagnosis, the researchers from the University of East Anglia (UEA) found.

A typical patient aged 65 to 70 years old has around a 10% chance of developing dementia over the next 15 years.

This risk increased by three percentage points among those who had used anticholinergics for more than one year, they said.

A dementia risk was also linked with medications to treat Parkinson's disease, including procyclidine, but this was less certain.

The research, funded by Alzheimer's Society, does not prove that some anticholinergics cause dementia but the authors said doctors should consider the long-term effects when prescribing.

The drugs had already been shown to affect short-term cognition.

"There are robust associations between levels of anticholinergic antidepressants, antiparkinsons, and urologicals and the risk of a diagnosis of dementia up to 20 years after exposure," they wrote.

"Clinicians should continue to be vigilant with respect to the use of anticholinergic drugs, and should consider the risk of long-term cognitive effects, as well as short-term effects, associated with specific drug classes when performing their risk-benefit analysis."

Lead researcher Dr George Savva, from UEA's school of health sciences, said: "What we don't know for sure is whether the medication is the cause. It could be that these medications are being prescribed for very early symptoms indicating the onset of dementia.

"But, because our research shows that the link goes back up to 15 or 20 years before someone is eventually diagnosed with dementia, it suggests that reverse causation, or confounding with early dementia symptoms, probably isn't the case."


Dr Ian Maidment, of Aston University, lead pharmacist on the study, said: "The key thing is don't panic. It's a long-term effect so don't suddenly stop taking medication."

He said people "probably need to be more conservative in using these drugs" and doctors should be looking to limit "the overall anticholinergic burden" among the old and middle-aged.

Dr Doug Brown, chief policy and research officer at the Alzheimer's Society, said: "Dementia is the UK's biggest killer, and with no new treatments in 15 years, prevention is key.

"As well as our ongoing quest to find new treatments, we urgently need to understand what raises the risk of dementia so we can find ways to prevent it."

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.