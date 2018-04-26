Stella McCartney teams with Beano and Dandy for kids range

The fashion designer said the Beano was a ‘huge part of my childhood’

Minnie the Minx appears in Stella McCartney's new kids clothes range (Taylor Herring/PA) Minnie the Minx appears in Stella McCartney's new kids clothes range (Taylor Herring/PA)

Fashion designer Stella McCartney has produced a new line of kids clothes featuring Beano and Dandy favourites Minnie the Minx and Dinah Mo.

McCartney has teamed up with Beano Studios once again for the latest comic-inspired collection which also features Korky the Cat and Cuddles and Dimples.

Her father, Sir Paul McCartney, had a cameo feature in The Dandy's final issue in 2012 after he said in 1963 it was his life's ambition to appear in the strip.

She said: "The Beano was a huge part of my childhood and the rebellious and fun nature celebrated in the comic led the design process of the new collection.

"Following the success of the Dandy woman's range last year, we were keen celebrate the next generation of Beano fans with a sustainable and practical range for kids who still share that 'Beano' spirit of these iconic characters."

The autumn/winter 2018 collection features 40 pieces in sizes newborn to 14 plus and will be available from June from Stella McCartney online and selected stores.