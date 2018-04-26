  • STV
  • MySTV

Firms pledge to eliminate avoidable single-use plastics

ITV

The new UK Plastics Pact will seek to end use of unnecessary plastic by 2025.

42 firms have signed up to the UK Plastics Pact (PA)
42 firms have signed up to the UK Plastics Pact (PA)

Dozens of companies have signed up to efforts to eliminate unnecessary single-use plastic packaging by 2025, it has been announced.

Under the "UK Plastics Pact", the businesses have also agreed targets to make 100% of their plastic packaging reusable, recyclable or compostable and to ensure 70% is effectively recycled or composted.

The 42 firms, which include major food and drink brands, supermarkets, manufacturers, retailers and plastic re-processors, will also ensure that there is an average 30% recycled content across plastic packaging by 2025.

The announcement of the pact comes amid widespread concern over the problem of plastic waste polluting the countryside and the world's oceans where it can harm wildlife and enter the food chain.

Waste reduction body Wrap, which is leading the UK Plastics Pact, said the businesses involved are responsible for more than 80% of the plastic packaging on products sold through British supermarkets.

In addition, 15 other organisations, including the British Retail Consortium and the Food and Drink Federation, have signed up to the targets.

They will aim to eliminate problematic or unnecessary single-use plastic packaging through redesign, innovation or through delivering products in reusable containers by 2025.

The pact is the first of its kind in the world, and will be replicated in other countries as part of the Ellen MacArthur Foundation's "new plastics economy" initiative, Wrap said.

The move has been welcomed by Environment Secretary Michael Gove, who in recent months has announced plans to provide incentives to recycle plastic bottles, while plastic straws, drinks stirrers and cotton buds could be banned.

He said: "Our ambition to eliminate avoidable plastic waste will only be realised if government, businesses and the public work together.

"Industry action can prevent excess plastic reaching our supermarket shelves in the first place."

Wrap's chief executive, Marcus Gover, said: "Together, we have a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to rethink and reshape the future of plastic so that we retain its value, and curtail the damage plastic waste wreaks on our planet.

"This requires a wholescale transformation of the plastics system and can only be achieved by bringing together all links in the chain under a shared commitment to act.

"That is what makes the UK Plastics Pact unique.

"It unites every body, business and organisation with a will to act on plastic pollution. We will never have a better time to act, and together we can."

The pact aims to reduce the total amount of plastic packaging and help build a stronger recycling system, making sure packaging can be effectively recycled and made into new products.

Sian Sutherland, co-founder of environmental campaign A Plastic Planet which is calling for plastic-free supermarket aisles, the launch of the pact was a "huge step forward in the fight to end the scourge of plastic pollution".

But she said recycling was of limited value as most plastic could only be recycled a few times before becoming unusable and there was a need to slow down the production of plastic, for example ending its use to package food and drink.

"We have to turn off the plastic tap", she said, and warned that seven years was too long to wait to do something about the plastic crisis.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.