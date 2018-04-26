Prince Harry asks Duke of Cambridge to be best man

The 33-year-old is set to wed Meghan Markle at St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle on May 19.

Prince Harry was the Duke of Cambridge's best man at his wedding in 2011. PA

Prince Harry has asked the Duke of Cambridge to be the best man at his upcoming wedding.

The 33-year-old is set to wed Meghan Markle at St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle on May 19.

Announcing the news, Kensington Palace said: "Prince Harry has asked his brother The Duke of Cambridge to be his best man at his wedding to Ms Meghan Markle.

"The Duke of Cambridge is honoured to have been asked, and is very much looking forward to supporting his brother at St George's Chapel, Windsor on May 19.

"Prince Harry served as best man to The Duke of Cambridge at his wedding to Miss Catherine Middleton in 2011."

Prince Harry will marry Meghan Markle on May 19 in Windsor. PA

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.