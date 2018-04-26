Football Association in talks to sell Wembley Stadium

The FA are in talks to sell to Fulham owner Shahid Khan in a deal worth over £500m.

Wembley could be changing ownership.

The Football Association has announced it has received an offer to buy Wembley Stadium.

The FA are in talks to sell to Fulham owner Shahid Khan in a deal worth over £500m, the NFL have confirmed.

Billionaire Khan, who has made his money from car parts, also owns American Football team Jacksonville Jaguars.

Seen as the Home of Football, Wembley is the national stadium and the venue for England games, so selling would be a controversial step.

Shahid Khan owns Fulham Football Club. PA

The proposed deal will be discussed at a FA board meeting on Thursday to see if any potential sale is granted.

An FA spokeswoman said: "We can confirm that The FA has received an offer to buy Wembley Stadium."

Mark Waller, NFL Executive Vice-President of events and international said: "We are very happy for Shad Khan and the Jacksonville Jaguars. The potential purchase of Wembley Stadium is a further powerful sign of their commitment to the UK and their vision to help us grow the sport.

American Football matches have previously been played at Wembley. PA

"Having stadium options in London has always been critical to the NFL and, in tandem with our 10-year partnership with Tottenham Hotspur, this new relationship would allow for even greater flexibility in scheduling future NFL games in London."

Premier League side Tottenham have used the ground as their home stadium for the season due to work on White Hart Lane. Ironically, the new White Hart Lane which is currently under construction was hoping to host numerous NFL games but this could potentially be in jeopardy now.

The stadium has also played host to concerts, boxing matches and American Football. The later is the most critical when it comes to the purchase of Wembley as if Mr Khan is successful with his bid, it would allow more NFL games to be played in London in the future.

The 92,000 capacity stadium was completed in 2007 at a cost of over £800m, with around £150m still to be paid off by the FA.

