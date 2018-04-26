Primary school offering regular therapy to all pupils

They are working with mental health charity Place2Be to offer regular support to all pupils.

Pupils Laura Bujauskaite and Lennon Baluku said they had benefited from the sessions. ITV News

A primary school is offering regular mental health help to all pupils as it says that youngsters need more support.

While childhood is often remembered as the best time in our lives, for many children the truth is not so simple, say leaders at St Mary and St Michael primary in east London.

They are working with mental health charity Place2Be to offer regular support to all pupils.

And it's proving a huge success, with children queueing up to share their worries.

Sarah Kendrick, from Place2Be, said they worked with problems ranging from simple playground rows to stress over schoolwork or even serious abuse.

Pupil Lennon Baluku said the sessions had helped him overcome his anger and focus on his studies.

And fellow student Laura Bujauskaite said she felt better for being able to share her troubles, adding: "It's nice having it let out instead of just having it all inside of you."

Head teacher Rachel Mahon said it had made a "huge difference" to pupils, both in terms of their learning and their wider lives.

She said: "It impacts on how they are in class,their learning, their relationship with their peers, also at home - it goes beyond the school gates."