  • STV
  • MySTV

Nintendo’s cardboard Labo gaming kits launch in the UK

ITV

The self-build crafting sets incorporate the Nintendo Switch games console.

A Variety set which costs £60 and a large Robot kit priced at £70 are the first to go on sale in the UK
A Variety set which costs £60 and a large Robot kit priced at £70 are the first to go on sale in the UK Nintendo

Nintendo's latest gaming gadget - flat pack cardboard that fits together with its Switch console - has gone on sale in the UK.

The Japanese firm's unique approach to its latest product is called Nintendo Labo, and sees users buy a kit of cardboard pieces that once folded and fitted together create an interactive experience powered by the Nintendo Switch.

The array of motion sensors and vibration engines inside the Switch's Joy-Con controllers then power the designs, known as Toy-Cons, which include a fishing rod, motorbike and robot design among its first two starter kits.

(Martyn Landi/PA)
(Martyn Landi/PA) (Martyn Landi/PA)

Nintendo says the "build-and-play" experiences are designed to inspire imagination and creativity.

A Variety set which costs £60 and a large Robot kit priced at £70 are the first to go on sale in the UK.

Technology expert and founder of gadget news site Pocket-lint Stuart Miles said Nintendo's unique status meant no other tech firm could release a modern device built around cardboard.

"It's bonkers, but only in a way that Nintendo could make successful," he said.

"Only Nintendo could do this because of the intense creativity they throw into it. Anyone else would have tried to make it more serious and it simply wouldn't work.

Nintendo has found runaway success with the Switch console that powers Labo (Martyn Landi/PA)
Nintendo has found runaway success with the Switch console that powers Labo (Martyn Landi/PA) Nintendo has found runaway success with the Switch console that powers Labo (Martyn Landi/PA)

"It reminds me of the Nintendo Wii and the Wii Remote, and the idea of using that motion sensitive remote to go bowling.

"It was a wow moment. But if anyone else other than Nintendo had tried it we'd have laughed at them. Labo feels the same."

The Nintendo Wii was a huge success for the Japanese firm after its launch in 2006, thanks to its motion-sensor powered Wii Remotes which players used to control the action on screen, enabling games of virtual golf and tennis to take place in living rooms.

However, Mr Miles also warned that the unique nature of Labo meant its appeal may not strike a chord with everyone.

"The interesting thing is much like the Wii, you will either understand it instantly and love it, or think it's stupid.

"This is Labo's biggest strength but also its biggest flaw - building the Toy-Cons will entertain some for ten minutes and then never again, but others will embrace the idea and stick with it for years to come.

"The danger with Labo is it's not really about the games, it's the building experience - some people will have a great evening building the Toy-Con piano, but then won't know what to do with it once it's built, leaving it to gather dust in the corner.

"The success of the Wii confused Nintendo in a way because they sold millions of consoles but no-one bought any games - because they only cared about Wii Sports - which came with the console - and the wacky bowling, golf and tennis experiences you got from that. This could be a similar experience."

After several years of financial struggles Nintendo has found runaway success with the Switch console that powers Labo, since it launched last year.

The console has become the fastest selling console in the company's history, and fuelled profits of more than £900 million in the firm's most recent financial results.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.