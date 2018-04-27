  • STV
Funds top £200,000 for MasterChef star after marathon death

ITV

Matt Campbell, who collapsed just a few miles from the finish line, had hoped to raise £2,500.

Former MasterChef star Matt Campbell died after collapsing while running the London Marathon.
Donations to the former MasterChef star who died after he collapsed during the London Marathon have topped £200,000.

Matt Campbell, 29 had hoped to raise £2,500 with his run, but the target was reached - and passed - soon after news of his death.

By Friday morning, £200,000 had been donated to his JustGiving fundraising page.

Mr Campbell was a semi-finalist in MasterChef: The Professionals in 2017.

He was running in the London Marathon for the Brathay Trust, to improve the life chances of children, young people and families, and in memory of his father.

But he collapsed at the 22.5-mile mark during the race, the hottest ever.

https://stv.tv/news/uk/1413243-runners-unite-under-letsrunformatt-to-finish-london-marathon-for-competi/ | default

Donations on his page increased minutes after the death was announced.

There has also been a move by a runners across the country to "complete" the marathon for him by running 3.7 miles in his memory.

The marathon was Campbell's second in two weeks - the professional chef had completed the Manchester Marathon in under three hours earlier this month.

According to his biography on his website, Campbell began his career working in Michelin-starred kitchens after finishing second on BBC Young Chef Of The Year at the age of 20 in 2009.

Speaking about running the marathon in honour of his late father Martin, he wrote on Instagram in February: "Words can't describe how honoured and humbled I feel to be asked to run this year's @londonmarathon on behalf of @brathaychallenges/@brathaytrust and in memory of my Father, Martin Campbell.

"It's been almost 18 months since I lost my dad and this has been the most challenging period of my life.

"One thing that has helped me immensely is running and he inspired me to undertake my first marathon (Brathay) in 2016.

"I would never have believed two years on I would have the opportunity to represent such an incredible charity at such a prestigious event.

"Fundraising for Brathay with the proceeds going towards their memorial appeal in my father's name."

