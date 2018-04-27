Drink driver captures high-speed crash on dash-cam

Police released footage of the incident to highlight the dangers of drink driving.

Willard crashed while driving a white Vauxhall Corsa. Sussex Police

A teacher who drove drunk for miles eventually crashing into a parked car captured the entire incident on her dash-cam.

Louise Willard, 41, of Bexhill pleaded guilty at Hastings Magistrates' Court to driving over the limit and failing to stop after a collision.

The dash-cam footage from April 4 shows Willard's car swerving across the road and narrowly missing other vehicles, before eventually crashing into a parked Audi A4.

Police used the release of the video to highlight the dangers of drink driving.

PC Nathan Langley, of the Polegate Roads Policing Unit, said: "The dangers of drink-driving are well-documented - it can seriously impair your reaction times, concentration levels, and judgement of other road users and hazards. But a lot of people may find this difficult to visualise.

"Now, through the release of this footage, we can show you exactly what it looks like to drive under the influence of alcohol, and you can see just how shocking it is."

Willard has been disqualified from driving for 24 months and received a 12-month community order, which requires her to undertake 150 hours of unpaid work.

