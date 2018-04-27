  • STV
  • MySTV

Bus used to unite rival gangs destroyed in blaze

ITV

A driver started the project as a way of bridging the divide among young people.

The bus was started to bring rival gangs together.
The bus was started to bring rival gangs together. ITV News

A London bus used to bring rival gangs together in a bid to stop rising youth violence has been destroyed in a devastating fire.

Justin F‌inlayson, founder of United Borders, bought the old double-decker with his own savings believing he could use it to help his local community in north-west London.

After securing funding from Brent Council, the former bus driver began the project as a way of bridging the divide between the Stonebridge and Church Road estates in Harlesden.

It was staffed by volunteers who came from backgrounds similar to the young people who sought respite from what Justin describes as a "war zone" on London's streets.

The bus offered young people the chance to take a music course or practice martial arts, which Justin started to help combat knife crime believing that "if young people understand how to use their hands they'll be less inclined to actually use a knife."

Just days after ITV News filmed with Justin on the bus, it was burnt down.

Justin had left the bus in Hatfield Heath, Essex after it broke down as he drove it back from London.

The bus offered a place for young people to gather in a safe space.
The bus offered a place for young people to gather in a safe space. ITV News

Justin believes the blaze was deliberate, although a spokesperson for Essex Fire and Rescue Service said the cause of the fire has been recorded as unknown.

Justin told ITV News: "Whilst I was working, somebody set fire to my bus, it's terribly disappointing - I'm not too sure where the project goes now.

"How am I able to tell youths to stay away from violence and the irony is, here I am surrounded by violence?"

The fire is a devastating blow to Justin's vision.

"For the most part, if you talk to young people long enough, you'll see that they are actually interacting with violence on a day-in, day-out basis.

"Just a simple look can get you into a situation where you might have to punch someone or stab someone.

"It's almost like a war zone, or a war mindset, amongst our young people."

The burnt out bus in Hatfield Heath, Essex.
The burnt out bus in Hatfield Heath, Essex. ITV News

"I think we patronise young people a lot, they can join the dots. They're very aware the system has let them down."

Justin is hoping to raise funds to get the project up and running again.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.