  • STV
  • MySTV

Pollution targets ‘could cut nitrogen dioxide by 60%’

ITV

UK cities regularly breach air quality standards, largely as a result of vehicle emissions.

pollution
PA Images

An estimated 50 million years of human life could be lost in the UK if action is not taken to reduce air pollution, scientists have said.

A study led by King's College London suggests that by meeting targets set out by the Climate Change Act, nitrogen dioxide air pollution could be cut by 50-60%, leading to improved public health and longer life expectancy.

The 2008 Act requires the UK to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by at least 80% on 1990 levels by 2050.

The study, published in the journal Lancet Planetary Health, found that if this target was met in London, one of the major pollutants - nitrogen dioxide - could fall by more than 50% by 2050.

There would also be significant cuts to levels of fine particulates.

It found Liverpool, Leeds and Manchester could see a 57% reduction in nitrogen dioxide pollution while Cardiff and Newcastle could benefit from a 42% reduction in small particulate air pollution.

The capital and other UK cities are regularly breaching EU and World Health Organisation (WHO) air quality standards, largely as a result of vehicle emissions.

Air pollution causes an estimated 40,000 premature deaths a year in the UK and is linked to health problems from childhood illnesses to heart disease and even dementia. It is also thought to affect children's development.

The issue is estimated to be costing the economy £20 billion in healthcare costs and lost productivity.

Lead author, Professor Martin Williams of the Environmental Research Group at King's College London, said: "This is the first study that compares the impacts of policy scenarios to reduce carbon emissions on health and life expectancy from changes associated with air pollution in the UK.

"Our research demonstrates that climate change mitigation policies have the potential to make dramatic improvements in public health through their parallel improvements in air quality.

"It is imperative that climate change and air pollution policies are considered together to fully realise the health benefits of both."

Professor Helen Stokes-Lampard, chairwoman of the Royal College of General Practitioners (RCGP), said the findings serve as a "stark warning about the trajectory of the challenges if we don't act now".

She added: "Climate change is a clear risk to the health and wellbeing of the British population.

"Perhaps most shocking is the estimated 50 million predicted years of life lost across Great Britain between 2011 and 2154 if certain factors don't improve.

"As GPs, we are already seeing more patients presenting with illnesses exacerbated by poor air quality, particularly in vulnerable members of our communities.

"This study shows that an 80% cut in greenhouse gases will dramatically reduce air pollution - so, it makes sense to take urgent measures to achieve this. What is good for the planet is usually good for our patients' health, and the NHS as a whole."

Professor Jonathan Grigg of the Royal College of Paediatrics and Child Health (RCPCH) said: "Children and young people benefit the most from improved air quality, as they are the most vulnerable to the impacts of air pollution.

"Tackling childhood asthma is particularly urgent given its prevalence - air pollution is associated with both reduced lung growth in childhood and severity of asthma for those with the disease.

"This study shows that the Climate Change Act is a powerful tool for reducing air pollution."

A spokeswoman for the Department for Business Energy and Industrial Strategy said: "This government has pledged to be the first generation to leave the environment in a better state than it inherited.

"With the UK a global leader in renewables, clean growth is a key part of our modern Industrial Strategy. We have grown our economy by over two thirds while cutting our emissions by over 40% since 1990.

"Air quality in the UK has been improving in recent decades but this important analysis shows the urgency of meeting our ambitious targets to reduce greenhouse gas emissions for the sake of our children and future generations."

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.