  • STV
  • MySTV

Watchdog 'should investigate Asda-Sainsbury’s merger'

ITV

If Sainsbury’s and Asda are to merge, together they would have a bigger share than Tesco.

Sainsbury's and Asda are in 'advanced' talks over a possible merger deal.
Sainsbury's and Asda are in 'advanced' talks over a possible merger deal. PA/AP

The competition watchdog is being urged to investigate the possible merger of Sainsbury's and Asda amid concerns over consumer choice.

The creation of a supermarket giant as part of a £10 billion deal, which could be announced as soon as Monday, has also raised fears over the impact it may have on jobs.

If Sainsbury's and Asda are to merge, together they would have a bigger share in the grocery market than Tesco.

Liberal Democrat leader Sir Vince Cable, the former business secretary, said the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) "must investigate" any deal after it emerged the companies were in advanced talks.

Shadow business secretary Rebecca Long-Bailey echoed Sir Vince's calls, warning the merger risks "squeezing what little competition there is in the groceries market even further".

Sir Vince said the CMA should force the companies to sell off stores if the merger meant the new giant was dominant in a particular area, telling the watchdog's new chief, Andrew Tyrie, to "get tough with monopolies".

Ms Bailey warned that, in the absence of proper vetting, it would be "British shoppers that suffer from rising prices and British workers that may be fearing for their jobs".

It is understood that any investigation by the CMA would only be announced once an intention to merge was formally unveiled.

The latest statistics show that Tesco has a 25% grocery market share, while Sainsbury's has 13.8% and Asda has 12.9%. Together, they would move ahead of Tesco, with 26.7% of the grocery market.

The merger would have to be approved by the CMA, because the two entities are the second and third largest grocery retailers in the UK.

Some expect that a deal could be approved after the CMA's decision to allow Tesco to take over Booker, the UK's largest grocery wholesaler in a deal worth £3.7 billion.

News of the potential deal also sparked concern among workers' unions, which demanded urgent meetings with Salisbury's and Asda chiefs.

Tim Roache, GMB general secretary, said: "Our first priority is to safeguard the job of every single Asda member, both in stores and in distribution. We are demanding an urgent meeting with Asda to get the answers and assurances our members need and deserve.

"GMB will be making sure the voices of supermarket workers are not lost amidst all the talk of mergers and acquisitions. We should never forget these companies' empires are built upon the hard work of their employees.

"Rest assured, we will be exploring every available legal avenue to protect our members' jobs."

Joanne McGuinness, Usdaw national officer, said: "Our priorities will be to protect our members and ensure any deal between the retailers does not impact on their jobs or incomes."

Asda is owned by the world's largest supermarket retailer Walmart and it is not yet clear how the deal would be structured.

One option is Sainsbury's absorbing Asda stores, while Walmart take a large stake in the combined group.

In a statement, Sainsbury's said: "J Sainsbury plc [Sainsbury's] notes the speculation concerning a possible combination with Asda Group Limited.

"Sainsbury's confirms that it and Walmart Inc are in advanced discussions regarding a combination of the Sainsbury's and Asda businesses. A further announcement will be made at 7am on Monday 30 April."

It would not be the first time Sainsbury's has acquired another high street giant. In April 2016, they announced a £1.4 billion takeover of Argos, which led to better than expected results the following Christmas.

The traditional high street has come under increasing pressure in recent years, with the growth in online retailers.

Sainsbury's and Asda have also been squeezed by the rise of lower-cost supermarkets Aldi and Lidl, who between them have a 10.5% grocery market share in the UK.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.