Macron’s gift to Trump disappears from White House

A photographer noticed the missing tree this weekend days after it was planted.

At the time Macron tweeted: "This oak tree (my gift to @realDonaldTrump) will be a reminder at the White House of these ties that bind us." (Andrew Harnik/AP)

A mystery is brewing at the White House about what happened to the oak tree President Donald Trump and French President Emmanuel Macron planted there last week.

The sapling was a gift from Mr Macron on the occasion of his state visit.

News photographers snapped away on Monday when Mr Trump and Mr Macron shovelled earth on to the tree during a ceremonial planting on the South Lawn.

By the end of the week, the tree was gone from the lawn. A pale patch of grass was left in its place.

The White House has not offered an explanation.

The oak sprouted at a First World War battle site that became part of US Marine Corps legend.

About 2,000 US troops died in the June 1918 Battle of Belleau Wood, fighting a German offensive.