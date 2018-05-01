Eight-day-old Prince Louis' birth certificate released 

Document gives the parents' occupations as 'Prince and Princess of the United Kingdom'.

Prince Louis' official birth certificate. PA

The birth certificate of Prince Louis has been made public, just over a week after his birth.

The certificate was signed by the eight-day-old's father, Prince William.

The document gives the full name of the latest member of the royal family as His Royal Highness Prince Louis Arthur Charles of Cambridge.

Prince Louis just hours after his birth. PA

The document gives the occupations of Prince Louis' parents as "Prince" and "Princess of the United Kingdom".

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's third child was born at the private maternity unit of St Mary's Hospital, Paddington on Monday, April 23, at 11.01am, weighing 8lb 7oz.

The birth was registered by Prince William. PA

The Duke, who is taking a period off following the birth of his son, signed the birth certificate on Tuesday at Kensington Palace.

The document listed the date and place of Prince Louis's birth and also gave the full name of his father and mother.