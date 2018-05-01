  • STV
  • MySTV

Fresh bullying claims against Commons Speaker John Bercow

ITV

A former private secretary to the Speaker claims that Mr Bercow swore and shouted at him.

A spokesman for the Speaker’s office said Mr Bercow strenuously denies the allegations.
A spokesman for the Speaker’s office said Mr Bercow strenuously denies the allegations.

Fresh bullying allegations have been made against the Speaker of the House of Commons, John Bercow.

A former private secretary to the Speaker, Angus Sinclair, told BBC2's Newsnight that Mr Bercow undermined him by mimicking him, swearing and shouting and once even smashed a mobile phone by throwing it on the desk in front of him.

The Speaker's office issued a firm denial of the allegations, which come as an independent judge-led inquiry is conducted into claims of bullying of staff in the Palace of Westminster.

Dame Laura Cox's investigation was commissioned following an earlier Newsnight report alleging that clerks and other officials were bullied by MPs including Mr Bercow.

But critics say it risks giving a "clean slate" to perpetrators, because it will examine the working culture in the Commons but will not investigate individual cases or reopen past complaints.

Mr Sinclair was private secretary to Mr Bercow's successor Michael Martin, and retained the position when the new Speaker took over in 2009.

He told Newsnight that Mr Bercow undermined him in front of other staff, shouted, swore and attempted to physically intimidate him.

The Speaker was prone to "over-the-top anger", he claimed, adding: "I'm not sure he was completely in control of it. The arms would wave around."

And he said: "There was one afternoon I was working at my desk and he came in and was absolutely furious about something...

"There was a lot of bad language and suddenly his mobile phone which he'd been holding was flung on the desk in front of me and broke into a lot of bits."

Following the 2010 general election, he said the Speaker told him he was no longer needed.

He said he was given "compulsory early retirement", with an £86,250 pay-off dependent on him signing a non-disclosure agreement barring him from making complaints about his treatment in the House.

Newsnight has previously reported that his successor Kate Emms was allegedly bullied by the Speaker - a claim Mr Bercow denies.

Mr Sinclair said he felt that if he had not signed the non-disclosure agreement, but had instead put in a complaint, she may not have been put in that position.

"What I'd done was sign a cover-up and in a cynical way, I'd been paid to do it, and that's not a good feeling," he said.

A spokesman for the Speaker's office told Newsnight: "Mr Speaker strenuously denies that there is any substance to any of these allegations.

"Mr Speaker has a superb team of dedicated, effective and long-serving staff - five of whom have worked for him very happily for a combined total of over 40 years."

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.