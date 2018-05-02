Shopkeeper fights off armed robbers with can of oil

One of the would-be robbers was carrying a crowbar in the incident in Manchester.

A brave shopkeeper has fought off two would-be armed robbers by spraying them with a can of multi-purpose oil.

The robbers, one armed with a crowbar, entered the Premier Wines on Royle Green Road, Northenden, Manchester, and demanded cash.

The lone staff member picked up a can of multi-purpose oil spray from behind the counter and sprayed it at the offenders.

One of the attackers then picked up a shelved bottle of wine and launched it at the shopkeeper, narrowly missing him and hitting a display cabinet containing spirits.

The shopkeeper used a can of multi-purpose oil to fight off the attackers. GMP

They made off on foot, empty handed, in the direction of Patterdale Drive and Palatine Road after the attempted robbery on Sunday, April 22.

Detective constable Christopher Clarke, said: "This was a cowardly attempt to steal the hard-earned profits from a local business.

"The shop worker has shown immense bravery resisting the robbers armed only with a can of oil spray.

"The offenders responsible would have smelt very strongly of chemicals afterwards and we ask anyone who knows their identity, or has any information about this crime, to contact police immediately."

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 0161 856 6198 quoting incident 1297.