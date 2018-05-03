Subbuteo launches its first all-female football game

The limited edition game has been released ahead of the SSE Women’s FA Cup final at Wembley Stadium.

Female Subbuteo set Figures are painted in the colours of Chelsea and Arsenal (FA/PA)

The first all-female Subbuteo set has been launched to reflect the rapid growth of women's football in the UK.

The FA and the game's maker, Hasbro, revealed the limited edition version of the table football game ahead of the SSE Women's FA Cup final at Wembley Stadium on May 5, with the figures wearing the colours of finalists Arsenal and Chelsea.

The FA said the new version of the game supported its objective to tackle barriers within the women's game.

The set includes 22 outfield players and six substitutes, each hand-moulded and painted with their own characteristics and detailing.

The classic Subbuteo box has also been given a new design with the female footballers placed front and centre.

Female Subbuteo set Sue Smith (left) and Marzena Bogdanowicz tried out the new game at Wembley Stadium (FA/PA)

The set is not available to buy, but fans will have the opportunity to win one via FA social channels in the coming months.

Marzena Bogdanowicz, the FA's head of marketing and commercial for women's football, said: "This new, all-female Subbuteo set is a reflection of the rapid growth that women's football is seeing in the UK right now.

"We aspire to greater equality all the way from board games to boardrooms, and every day we are striving to transform the future of the women's game on and off the pitch."

Hasbro senior vice president James Walker said: "We are incredibly excited to work with the FA to place focus on female footballers in this special edition of Subbuteo.

"Subbuteo has a rich heritage that reflects the nation's love of football and this all-female playset is recognition of the vital role that women's football has in our culture."

Children can attend the final free of charge, with adult tickets costing £15 and concessions priced at £5.