  • STV
  • MySTV

Cambridge Analytica probe continues despite closure

ITV

The company said coverage of the Facebook data scandal had driven away customers.

Closure: The company said the scandal forced their closure.
Closure: The company said the scandal forced their closure. PA

The investigation into Cambridge Analytica and the firm's harvesting of data will continue despite the political analysis firm declaring bankruptcy and closing down.

The company, which worked on the Brexit campaign, sustained severe criticism over its gathering of data from millions of Facebook profiles to target users with personalised adverts.

It announced it would be shutting down on Wednesday, claiming the coverage of the scandal has driven away customers and made the business unviable.

Despite the news of the closure, the Information Commissioner's Office (ICO) said its investigations into the firm's handling of millions of people's data will continue to "seek to pursue individuals and directors as appropriate".

While Damian Collins, chair of the Commons select committee for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS), tweeted: "Cambridge Analytica and SCL Group cannot be allowed to delete their data history by closing.

"The investigations into their work are vital."

The closure of the company comes in the wake of rising legal costs in the Facebook investigation and the loss of clients following revelations about the firm in March.

An ICO spokeswoman said: "We will be examining closely the details of the announcements of the winding down of Cambridge Analytica and the status of its parent company.

"The ICO will continue its civil and criminal investigations and will seek to pursue individuals and directors as appropriate and necessary even where companies may no longer be operating.

"We will also monitor closely any successor companies using our powers to audit and inspect, to ensure the public is safeguarded."

There have been calls for Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg to appear before MPs over the Cambridge Analytica scandal.
There have been calls for Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg to appear before MPs over the Cambridge Analytica scandal. PA

Following the announcement of its closure, Cambridge Analytica released a statement, saying that the "unfounded accusations" had "driven away virtually all of the company's customers and suppliers".

The company continued: "Over the past several months, Cambridge Analytica has been the subject of numerous unfounded accusations and, despite the company's efforts to correct the record, has been vilified for activities that are not only legal, but also widely accepted as a standard component of online advertising in both the political and commercial arenas.

"Despite Cambridge Analytica's unwavering confidence that its employees have acted ethically and lawfully, which view is now fully supported by Mr Malins' report [independent investigator Julian Malins], the siege of media coverage has driven away virtually all of the company's customers and suppliers.

"As a result, it has been determined that it is no longer viable to continue operating the business, which left Cambridge Analytica with no realistic alternative to placing the company into administration."

Cambridge Analytica's business sign has already been removed from outside of their office.
Cambridge Analytica's business sign has already been removed from outside of their office. PA

On Tuesday, Mr Collins repeated a request for Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg to appear before the committee, saying evidence provided by Facebook chief technology officer Mike Schroepfer last week "failed to answer fully" almost 40 questions.

Mr Zuckerberg has said it was a mistake to rely on Cambridge Analytica to delete tens of millions of Facebook users' data and has apologised for the "major breach of trust".

Up to 87 million people may have had data harvested by an app which was then acquired by the company, according to Facebook.

The app, a personality survey called "yourdigitallife" built by Aleksander Kogan, of Cambridge University, collected personal data from users and their Facebook friends, in line with the behaviour of many similar apps at the time.

It allowed Cambridge Analytica to tailor specific political adverts to small groups of people, already knowing what their likes and interests were, it is alleged.

The firm played a key role in mapping out the behaviour of voters in the run-up to the 2016 US election and was also used during the EU referendum campaign earlier that year.

Alexander Nix was suspended as CA chief executive after appearing to boast about entrapping politicians.
Alexander Nix was suspended as CA chief executive after appearing to boast about entrapping politicians. PA

CA was also rocked by undercover recordings appearing to show senior figures in the company boasting about underhand tactics that could be used to entrap opposition politicians like bribery and sex.

Chief executive Alexander Nix was suspended in March following the broadcasting of the footage by Channel 4 News.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.