Meghan Markle's father to walk her down aisle in wedding

ITV

Tom Markle and Doria Ragland will arrive in the UK in the week of the wedding.

Meghan Markle's father will walk her down the aisle.
Meghan Markle's father will walk her down the aisle. PA

Meghan Markle's father will walk her down the aisle during her wedding to Prince Harry.  

The bride will travel by car from her overnight accommodation with her mother and she'll meet her father when she arrives at the chapel.

Tom Markle and Doria Ragland will arrive in the UK in the week of the wedding so that they can spend time with members of the Royal Family.

The bride's parents will meet the Queen and Duke of Edinburgh, the Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall, as well as the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.

Meghan Markle's mother accompanied her to the Invictus Games closing ceremony.
Meghan Markle's mother accompanied her to the Invictus Games closing ceremony. PA

It will also be the first time that Harry will meet his future father-in-law, who is divorced from Ms Markle's mother.

Mr Markle and Ms Ragland are the only members of the bride's family who have been confirmed as attending on May 19.

No answer was given by Prince Harry's staff to questions about his bride-to-be's half-sister and brother - or any other members of her extended family.

But members of Harry's mother's family will be there.

Prince Harry with Doria Ragland at the Invictus Games closing ceremony.
Prince Harry with Doria Ragland at the Invictus Games closing ceremony. PA

All three siblings of the late Diana, Princess of Wales are attending wedding and one of them, Lady Jane Fellowes, will be giving a reading in St George's Chapel.

A Kensington Palace spokesperson said that "Prince Harry and Ms Markle both feel honoured that Lady Jane will be representing her family and helping to celebrate the memory of the late Princess on the wedding day".

Lady Jane Fellowes will give a reading at the wedding.
Lady Jane Fellowes will give a reading at the wedding. PA

The details of Meghan Markle's wedding dress will be kept a closely-guarded secret until the moment she steps out of the car to walk down the aisle.

The bride has decided she won't have a maid of honour because she was unable to choose between her closest friends.

All the bridesmaids and pageboys will be children - some of whom are expected to be Harry's nephew and niece, Prince George and Princess Charlotte.

But Prince Louis, who will be less than a month old on the wedding day, will not be there.

Details of Meghan Markle's wedding dress are being kept secret.
Details of Meghan Markle's wedding dress are being kept secret. PA

The first members of the public to congratulate the newly weds will be the charity members who are gathered in Horseshoe Cloister at the bottom of the West Steps of the chapel.

The couple will spend their wedding night at Windsor Castle but are delaying their plans for a honeymoon.

In fact, they will carry out their first official engagement as a married couple in the week immediately after wedding.

