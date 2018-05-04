  • STV
  • MySTV

Royal wedding: Schedule for Harry and Meghan's big day

ITV

Major wedding arrivals will be centered around the chapel’s West Steps.

The royal brothers will no doubt be nervous at this point.
The royal brothers will no doubt be nervous at this point. PA

Here are the main events during Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding day, and their timings.

0900 - Members of the public who have been invited to watch the wedding day from the grounds of Windsor Castle begin to arrive.

0930-1100 - Wedding guests arrive at the Castle's famous Round Tower by coach and enter the chapel through the South Door and take their seats.

1120 - Members of the royal family begin to arrive and enter via the Galilee Porch, some on foot others by car.

1145 - Possibly around this time Harry and his brother the Duke of Cambridge arrive at the Chapel's West Steps, probably on foot walking past the thousands of spectators invited into the grounds of the castle. The moment will give Harry the chance to acknowledge the 200 representatives from charities he is associated with gathered in the Horseshoe Cloister at the bottom of the steps.

1155-1159 Following protocol, the Queen will be the last member of the royal family to arrive for the wedding service.

1159 - Ms Markle arrives at the Chapel's West Steps by car, from her overnight accommodation, with some of her bridesmaids and pageboys. She will start her journey, which will take her past some of the crowds in the Long Walk, with her mother Doria Ragland - but when the car stops at the castle her mother will exchange places with he bridesmaids and pageboys. Ms Ragland will enter the chapel by the Galilee Porch and at some point Meghan's father Thomas Markle will have arrived at the same entrance and make his way to the West Door where he will meet his daughter before the ceremony begins.

The Quire in St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle.
The Quire in St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle. PA

1200 - Service starts.

1300 - Service ends and the newlyweds emerge at the West Steps of the Chapel. They will be waved off on their carriage procession through Windsor by members of both families. The congregation will file out of the chapel to see the newlyweds leave before heading to St George's Hall for the lunchtime reception hosted by the Queen.

1305 - Possibly around this time the carriage procession through the streets of Windsor begins taking 25 minutes.

1900 - Bride and groom departing Windsor castle for the evening reception Frogmore House hosted by the Prince of Wales.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.