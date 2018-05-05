  • STV
  • MySTV

Hormone jab hailed 'most exciting' treatment for obesity

ITV

Trials reportedly found that patients ate 30% less food after being given a monthly jab.

Patients reportedly ate 30% less after being given the monthly jab.
Patients reportedly ate 30% less after being given the monthly jab. PA

A hormone injection that imitates the gastric band has been hailed as the "most exciting" treatment for obesity "yet".

Trials being conducted by scientists at Imperial College London reportedly found that patients ate 30% less food after being given a monthly jab and some were able to come off diabetes medication.

The injections and patches deliver satiety hormones to the patient, the chemical signals released by the gut to control digestion and hunger cravings in the brain, also making them prefer less fatty and sugary foods.

The effects of the satiety hormones made people "feel less hungry and stop eating earlier," Professor Tricia Tan, a consultant in diabetes, endocrinology and metabolic medicine at Imperial, who formulated the hormones in the study, explained.

"The sensation is like after you have eaten a big meal and you feel really full.

"What is even more exciting is that we are able to normalise blood sugar levels and they [users] can come off diabetes medications."

In the UK, around 58% of women and 68% of men are classed as overweight or obese.
In the UK, around 58% of women and 68% of men are classed as overweight or obese. PA

Unlike surgery, the levels of the hormones administered can be controlled, so they could be used on the obese, but people who want to lose weight as well, Professor Sir Steve Bloom, the lead researcher and head of diabetes, endocrinology and metabolism at Imperial said.

He added that he hoped that within five years a monthly injection could be as effective as bariatric surgery.

"It is going to be the most exciting agent for improving health that has yet been discovered," he told The Daily Telegraph.

He continued: "Obesity has become a tremendous burden on our society.

"It increases your risk of cancer. Your chances of heart disease and stroke increase with obesity.

"If you are arthritic, it is worse.

"Almost everything is worse.

"We are living longer and longer but that process has come to a halt because we are killing ourselves with obesity.

"It's a very serious problem yet just telling people to eat less and to exercise more doesn't work."

The team are due to publish their research in a medical journal shortly, the paper reported.

The trial involved 20 patients who took three hormones through a patch and a pump for 28 days and saw weight losses of between 4lb (2kg) and 1st 5lbs (8kg), almost as high as from surgery.

In the UK, around 58% of women and 68% of men are classed as overweight or obese, raising their risks of cancer, heart disease, strokes and other weight-related illness.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.