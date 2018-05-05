Teenager arrested after woman attacked with cordless drill

A 38-year-old woman is in a critical but stable condition after being assaulted in Strabane.

A teenager has been arrested after a woman was attacked with a cordless drill in Strabane, Northern Ireland.

Police believe the assault - which took place in the Railway Street area at about 2am on Saturday 05 May - may have been homophobic.

The 38-year-old victim has sustained a serious head injury and has been taken to hospital where is described as being in a critical but stable condition.

A 17-year-old boy was detained a short distance away from the scene and remains in custody where he is being questioned by detectives.

Detective Sergeant Brian Reid said, "This was a brutal attack and the injuries sustained by the victim are extremely grave.

"We are exploring a possible homophobic motive for the crime and we are appealing for witnesses to get in touch with us."

Police have also warned that there may be some disruption to traffic in the town while they examine the area.