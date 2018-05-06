Teenage boy dead after shooting in South London

A 17-year-old has died after a shooting in Southwark, the Metropolitan Police have said.

The teenager was pronounced dead in Warham Street. Google Street View

A 17-year-old boy who was shot dead in Southwark, south London has been named as Rhyhiem Ainsworth Barton.

The Metropolitan Police said they were called to reports of gunshots on Cooks Road just after 6pm on Saturday evening.

The teenager was found injured on nearby Warham Street and was pronounced dead at the scene just before 7pm, despite the best efforts of ambulance staff.

No arrests have been made and the boy's next of kin have been informed.

The boy's death is the latest in a spate of violent crimes in the capital, as police investigate more than 60 alleged murders so far this year.

Anyone with information should call the police on 101 quoting reference cad 6414/5May, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.