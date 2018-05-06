Pitch invasion as Welsh club reach English Premier League

Cardiff City have previously only spent one year in the top flight of English football.

Fans flock onto the pitch to celebrate Cardiff's promotion.

There were wild celebrations at the final whistle in the match between Cardiff City and Reading - with a scoreless draw proving to be enough for the Bluebirds to gain promotion to the Premier League.

It also marks a historic day for their manager Neil Warnock who recorded an eighth career promotion.

A draw left Cardiff City sweating on Fulham's result at Birmingham, but news of the Cottagers' 3-1 defeat filtered through the stadium before the final whistle to kick start the party in the Welsh capital.

The draw also guaranteed relegation-threatened Reading another season in the Sky Bet Championship.

Cardiff City have previously only spent one year in the top flight of English football in the 2013-14 Premier League season.

In classic fashion, a pitch invasion marks promotion to the Premier League for the Bluebirds.

