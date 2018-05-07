  • STV
  • MySTV

Safety campaign aims to reduce fatalities among bikers

ITV

Latest figures show that over a three-year period 2,271 motorcycle casualties were recorded.

A series of short films showcasing Scotland's motorcycle routes forms part of a campaign to encourage bikers to share best practice and reduce fatalities.

Motorcyclists make up less than 1% of Scotland's road traffic, but account for 20% of fatalities.

Statistics show 40% of fatalities take place on left-hand bends and 21% occur during an overtake.

Latest figures show that over a three-year period 2,271 motorcycle casualties were recorded.

Of these 851 were seriously injured and 87 killed. Over half of deaths happened at the weekend.

Minister for Transport Humza Yousaf said: "As a biker myself, I love the thrill of riding on Scotland's breathtaking roads but, as Transport Minister, I am also acutely aware that motorcyclists make up less than 1% of Scotland's traffic, but account for 20% of fatalities.

"No matter what your level of experience is, this campaign will remind us as bikers of the importance of staying safe and riding appropriately.

"We hope the biking community from across our country and beyond will enjoy and engage with the helpful tips to ride these roads safely."

Backed by Police Scotland and Scottish motorcycle group, the Breathtaking Roads campaign from The Scottish Government and Road Safety Scotland urges bikers to follow best practice on the roads.

The films capture the thrill of riding in Scotland and showcase coastal rides, scenic forest roads and mountain journeys

A poignant message is carried in the films which targets Scotland's bikers which says:


A dedicated microsite and Facebook page (Live Fast, Die Old) highlights the greatest biking experiences with hints from local biking experts who have first-hand experience.

Inspector Ian Paul, who leads Police Scotland's national motorcycle unit, said: "At this time of year many bikers are planning weekend ride outs and trips with their friends, to enjoy the magnificent scenery Scotland has to offer.

"We understand the thrill of motorcycling and why people want to do it, but we also want bikers to keep themselves safe especially when overtaking, approaching junctions and negotiating bends.

"This campaign encourages the biking community to enjoy Scotland's roads, while following best practice too."

Outdoor posters will be displayed at key locations on Scotland's most popular motorcycle routes to encourage bikers to consider their actions before riding.

Jayne Tollan, representative from the Clyde Valley Curvy Riders, said: "Safety and best practice are at the heart of the Curvy Riders philosophy and our members are always looking for fresh guidance and advice for getting the most out of Scotland's roads.

"We're delighted to back the Breathtaking Roads campaign and we're looking forward to offering some top tips and advice from our community."

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.