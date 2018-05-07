Safety campaign aims to reduce fatalities among bikers

Latest figures show that over a three-year period 2,271 motorcycle casualties were recorded.

A series of short films showcasing Scotland's motorcycle routes forms part of a campaign to encourage bikers to share best practice and reduce fatalities.

Motorcyclists make up less than 1% of Scotland's road traffic, but account for 20% of fatalities.

Statistics show 40% of fatalities take place on left-hand bends and 21% occur during an overtake.

Of these 851 were seriously injured and 87 killed. Over half of deaths happened at the weekend.

Minister for Transport Humza Yousaf said: "As a biker myself, I love the thrill of riding on Scotland's breathtaking roads but, as Transport Minister, I am also acutely aware that motorcyclists make up less than 1% of Scotland's traffic, but account for 20% of fatalities.

"No matter what your level of experience is, this campaign will remind us as bikers of the importance of staying safe and riding appropriately.

"We hope the biking community from across our country and beyond will enjoy and engage with the helpful tips to ride these roads safely."

Backed by Police Scotland and Scottish motorcycle group, the Breathtaking Roads campaign from The Scottish Government and Road Safety Scotland urges bikers to follow best practice on the roads.

The films capture the thrill of riding in Scotland and showcase coastal rides, scenic forest roads and mountain journeys

A dedicated microsite and Facebook page (Live Fast, Die Old) highlights the greatest biking experiences with hints from local biking experts who have first-hand experience.

Inspector Ian Paul, who leads Police Scotland's national motorcycle unit, said: "At this time of year many bikers are planning weekend ride outs and trips with their friends, to enjoy the magnificent scenery Scotland has to offer.

"We understand the thrill of motorcycling and why people want to do it, but we also want bikers to keep themselves safe especially when overtaking, approaching junctions and negotiating bends.

"This campaign encourages the biking community to enjoy Scotland's roads, while following best practice too."

Outdoor posters will be displayed at key locations on Scotland's most popular motorcycle routes to encourage bikers to consider their actions before riding.

Jayne Tollan, representative from the Clyde Valley Curvy Riders, said: "Safety and best practice are at the heart of the Curvy Riders philosophy and our members are always looking for fresh guidance and advice for getting the most out of Scotland's roads.

"We're delighted to back the Breathtaking Roads campaign and we're looking forward to offering some top tips and advice from our community."