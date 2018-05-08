Man arrested in Oxford after peaceful end to armed siege

A 24-year-old man has been arrested in city centre on suspicion of attempted murder.

Emergency Services near Paradise Square in Oxford (Steve Parsons/PA) PA Wire/PA Images

A 24-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after an armed siege ended peacefully in the early hours.

The incident in Oxford was sparked by reports of a man with a gun.

Thames Valley Police said shots were fired from a property in Paradise Square in the city centre, with officers returning fire.

Nearby streets were cordoned off by officers who were called to the scene at about 1.15pm on Monday.

Negotiations with the man continued until about 3am on Tuesday.

The force said the incident had been resolved and that road closures in the area had been lifted.

One person was treated for non-life threatening injuries, paramedics said.

A force spokesman said: "Shortly before 3am today (8/5) a 24-year-old man from Oxford was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder. He is currentlyin police custody."

He added: "Armed response officers were present in Paradise Square following a report shortly after 1.15pm that a man had access to a firearm.

"Shots were fired from the property and police returned fire.

"The incident was contained and no-one sustained any serious injuries.

"There had also been a large police presence in the area and a number of road closures, all of which have been lifted."

Superintendent Joe Kidman said: "I would like to thank the community for their understanding and patience while we worked to resolve the incidentsafely.

"Officers are particularly grateful for the support of members of the public and local businesses.

"While the investigation is ongoing, people travelling in to Oxford should not experience any further disruption."