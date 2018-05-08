Man charged with trying to kidnap eight-year-old girl

The girl was severely shocked after the incident and sustained some grazes.

A man has been charged with the attempted sexual assault and attempted kidnap of an eight-year-old girl who was attacked after she posted a letter.

The child had been to post a letter in North Road, Brighton, before being pushed to the ground as she turned off nearby Gloucester Road into Tidy Street on 5th May.

Passers-by shouted at the man who subsequently ran away.

The girl was severely shocked after the incident and sustained some grazes but did not need hospital treatment.

Sussex Police said Michael Belhawla, 24, of Auckland Drive, Brighton, has been charged with attempted kidnap and attempted sexual assault by touching.

He has been remanded in custody and will appear before Brighton Magistrates' Court on Wednesday May 9.

Sussex Police are still looking for anyone with valuable information, and ask witnesses to come forward by calling 101 or quoting Operation Overdown online.